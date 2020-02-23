“crash-landing-on-you”-reps-react-to-enthusiast-speculation-about-son-ye-jin’s-character-staying-pregnant-in-drama-finale

tvN’s “Crash Landing on You” may perhaps have finished its operate final 7 days, but the drama is even now causing buzz with fans’ theories about the finale!

Spoiler

On February 16, the romantic comedy ended on a heartwarming note and achieved the best viewership ratings in tvN history.

The next working day, tvN shared behind-the-scenes photos of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, producing, “Next 12 months and the yr right after that will also be superior days, due to the fact ‘Crash Landing on You’ will be imagining of you.”

Soon after viewing the pictures, supporters commenced speculating that Ri Jung Hyuk (performed by Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se Ri (played by Son Ye Jin) experienced gotten married just after reuniting in the drama and that Yoon Se Ri was pregnant with their child. Followers flooded on the web communities and social media networks with their theories, trying to keep the story alive even soon after the drama’s finale.

Having said that, on February 23, a source from “Crash Landing on You” shut down the rumors, telling OSEN, “I assume this [the photos leading to speculations about Yoon Se Ri’s pregnancy] is one thing that arrived about simply due to the fact viewers have a whole lot of desire in the drama. It’s nonsense.”

