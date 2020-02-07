“Crash Landing on You” reveals what to expect before the final

TvN’s “Crash Landing on You” continues to captivate viewers with the story of Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) and Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin).

With only four episodes in the drama, tvN revealed what to look for before the finale.

The fate of Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se Ri as a couple

Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se Ri met in Seoul and confirmed their love for each other, but they face a big obstacle in their relationship. In the previous episode, Ri Jung Hyuk said to Yoon Se Ri: “I don’t want to go back. I want to live here with you. Ri Jung Hyuk is stuck in a situation where he has to return to North Korea as soon as he finishes his mission to find Jo Cheol Kang, while Yoon Se Ri is slowly preparing for the day when she has to say goodbye to Ri Jung Hyuk.

Ri Jung Hyuk vs. Jo Cheol Kang

The imminent clash between Ri Jung Hyuk and Jo Cheol Kang (Oh Man Seok) and how their story, which began with the death of Jung Hyuk’s brother, Ri Moo Hyuk (Ha Seok Jin), will end with viewers on board from their seats. In addition, will Jung Man Bok (Kim Young Min) and his comrades in arms succeed in bringing Ri Jung Hyuk back to North Korea?

The love story of Seo Dan and Gu Seung Jun

The developing story of Seo Dan (Seo Ji Hye) and Gu Seung Jun (Kim Jung Hyun) made viewers smile with each episode. Although Gu Seung Jun has acknowledged his attraction to Seo Dan, she still seems attached to his relationship with Ri Jung Hyuk. How Gu Seung Jun will win Seo Dan’s heart will be something to watch in future episodes, as well as whether Seo Dan will be able to give up on Ri Jung Hyuk, for whom she has harbored a unilateral love for a long time .

The next episode of “Crash Landing on You” will air on February 8 at 9 p.m. KST.

