[“crash-landing-on-you”-shares-sweet-at-the-rear-of-the-scenes-few-pictures-of-hyun-bin-and-son-ye-jin]

February 17, tvN produced at the rear of-the-scenes pictures of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin from “Crash Landing on You” to ease fans’ withdrawal adhering to the drama’s finale on February 16.

tvN captioned the photographs, “Photos of Dooli Couple (Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s pair nickname) in the region exactly where edelweiss blooms. Just observing them will make you pleased.”

Verify out the pictures down below!

In the meantime, “Crash Landing on You” established a new ratings record with its final episode, recording an common nationwide score of 21.7 percent and a peak score of 24.one per cent. The drama broke the document established earlier by “Goblin” in 2017, which reached a peak ranking of 20.five percent.

Resource (one)