[Crash sends car into Tampa river, divers rescue 1 person out of water]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials are on the scene of a water rescue after a crash caused a car to go into a Tampa river.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials confirmed the crash happened near Adamo Drive and Orient Road spanning the Tampa Bypass Canal around 5 p.m. The incident involved two cars.

Dive teams have pulled out one person out of the water. Officials say that person is okay and has been taken to a local hospital.

Troopers say one person did die within the submerged car.

Adamo Drive has been closed in both directions.

Please check back for the latest updates.

