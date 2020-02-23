[crash-sends-car-into-tampa-river,-divers-rescue-1-person-out-of-water]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials are on the scene of a water rescue after a crash caused a car to go into a Tampa river.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials confirmed the crash happened near Adamo Drive and Orient Road spanning the Tampa Bypass Canal around 5 p.m. The incident involved two cars.

Dive teams have pulled out one person out of the water. Officials say that person is okay and has been taken to a local hospital.

Troopers say one person did die within the submerged car.

Adamo Drive has been closed in both directions.

Please check back for the latest updates.

