TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials are on the scene of a water rescue after a crash caused a car to go into a Tampa river.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials confirmed the crash happened near Adamo Drive and Orient Road spanning the Tampa Bypass Canal around 5 p.m. The incident involved two cars.
Dive teams have pulled out one person out of the water. Officials say that person is okay and has been taken to a local hospital.
Troopers say one person did die within the submerged car.
Adamo Drive has been closed in both directions.
Please check back for the latest updates.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Motorcycle crash on Howard Frankland
Crash sends car into Tampa river, divers rescue 1 person out of water
Woman’s body found at Tampa park, police investigating
Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic
2 teens killed, 14-year-old injured after head-on collision with semi on US-92
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day
Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters
Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US
Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4: 20 a.m.
Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in
Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China
How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits
Trending Stories