[Crash with injuries shuts down part of Interstate 20 Westbound close to mile marker 72]

By
Nellie McDonald
-

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A crash with accidents has led to the shutdown of Interstate 20 Westbound in close proximity to the 72mm.

The crash was reported all-around 1: 00 p.m.

A number of fireplace crews and law enforcement are on the scene.

There is presently no word on a number of injuries or how severe they could be.

Groups: Neighborhood News, News