[crawley-down-man-admits-obligation-for-fatalities-of-wife-and-aged-female-but-denies-murder]

A guy has admitted duty for the fatalities of his wife and an aged female in Crawley Down but denied murdering them.

Daniel Appleton pleaded not guilty to murdering Amy Appleton, 32, and Sandy Seagrave, 76, at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (February 25).

Appleton, 37, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down allegedly killed Mrs Appleton, a much cherished instructor, outdoors their property on Hazel Way on December 22, 2019.

Ms Seagrave, of Kiln Road, Crawley Down was going for walks past and tried out to intervene when she was also killed, it is alleged.

Both equally females died from head injuries, a article-mortem evaluation located.





Amy Appleton was a much liked trainer

Appleton, an engineer, appeared by movie-link at a plea and trial planning listening to at Lewes Crown Court docket on Tuesday exactly where he entered not responsible pleas to both equally murders.

Lewis Ability QC, defending, admitted Appleton’s obligation for equally killings, but he denies that it was murder – according to Sussex Law enforcement.

The demo is set to start on July 6 at Lewes Crown Court docket.

Detectives introduced a murder investigation after Mrs Appleton and Ms Seagrave had been the two found dead outside a house in Hazel Way following law enforcement ended up referred to as to the handle at 10.18am on Sunday, December 22.

Appleton was identified at the scene struggling “significant” injuries and had been at the Royal Sussex County Medical center, Brighton, where by he was on lifestyle support and at just one level described as staying in a essential problem.





Sandy Seagrave has been hailed as ‘feisty and brave’ by her family members



He was unveiled from clinic on January 24 and afterwards charged with two counts of murder by Sussex Law enforcement.

The household of Mrs Appleton, a trainer at close by Copthorne Church of England junior faculty, explained her as a “lovely, caring daughter, sister and pal” in a moving tribute.

Speaking about Ms Seagrave her household stated: “She was a single of a variety, an eccentric character who was stubbornly unbiased, feisty, brave and not scared of just about anything.”

