Crawley Weather: The exact date that Crawley will feel coldest this winter

Temperatures have really dropped in the past few days – we wake up to frost and frozen cars most mornings and the heat is on.

Public Health England was even asked to warn people of freezing climates between Monday (January 21) and Wednesday (January 23) when the UK saw a drop in negative numbers.

And winter weather is set to continue over the coming weekend as experts from the Met Officer predict fog and rain due to the south-east of England.

But when will the temperatures in Crawley be the coldest this winter?

Well, according to Accuweather, it should be very cold in mid-February.

A long-term forecast predicts that the coldest day of this winter will be Tuesday, February 11, when temperatures reach zero degrees overnight but feel like a freezing of -12 degrees.

February 11 should be a very wet and cold day

And the forecast is that we will see some snowflakes the same day.

During the day, temperatures will reach peaks of 6 degrees but will feel like a cold of -1 degrees. Rain is also expected with clouds and wind.

It will be a very cold and humid day, so wrap yourself up warm.

.