crazed-lover-in-south-africa-drives-his-bmw-on-to-pitch-for-the-duration-of-abc-motsepe-league-sport-‘to-assault-referee’

A football match in South Africa descended into anarchy this weekend after a supporter drove on to the pitch to attack a referee.

The crazed fan drove their BMW at breakneck speeds into a group of gamers in endeavor to get at the formal, circling again following missing the ref on the 1st endeavor.

Footage from the incident on Twitter has long gone viral as the terrifying instant was caught on camera as gamers and spectators alike flung by themselves out of harms way as the automobile sped on to the area of engage in.

The ABC Motsepe League match amongst Luka Ball Controllers and Polokwane City Rovers was understandably referred to as off owing to anxiety for lover protection.

In accordance to The Citizen, the supporter took his car or truck onto the pitch as he was disappointed with the referee for consistently ruling in opposition to his crew.

“We as #SAFPU are shocked to have witnessed these types of barbaric conduct,” study a assertion from the Union’s Secretary Normal Nhlanhla Shabalala. “There is no area for it in football.

“We will be assembly in earnest with the South African Soccer Affiliation to resolve.”

The enthusiast was reportedly irate when he observed Ball Controllers go 2-1 behind soon after earlier leading the recreation 1-.

“Each time the activity was established to restart he threatened to go on to the subject,” a source at the stadium discussed. “It spoiled the match for the reason that be held attempting to push the automobile in direction of the Metropolis Rovers bench.

“He desired to strike the referee, that is who he was targeting, he turned his notice to the Rover bench in stress due to the fact the referee created his way off the industry as he feared he would be run more than by the supporter.”