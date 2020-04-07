Create your own “Explorer Kit” to discover the backyard

Orlando, Florida. – More time spent at home means finding something in front of you.

Spend more time at home? Here is the activity for you

Create your own Explorer Kit for discovery in the backyard

You can probably use the material you already have

Have a creative mind at the Orlando Science Center and encouraged you to “expand” your garden.

Jeff Stanford is the Vice President of Marketing at the Science Center. He and his son Tater use a simple Explorer Kit to explore Baldwin Park’s backyard. These are things you already have, such as plastic sandwich bags.

“I’m going to collect samples,” Stanford said. “Insects, rocks, plants.”

His son’s backpack – also included in the binoculars. “It scans the other side of the roof,” said Tatter. “I think you saw a hawk.”

Magnifier is another tool. The tater presses it on some flowers.

“It thinks it has been pollinated because it does not seem to have pollen,” said a budding scientist.

chopsticks. You probably have more than ever. Chopsticks are good markers that pierce the ground. “These are excellent markers for your research,” Stanford said. “Why are there bugs in this area? Are they near water? Are they near food?”

Classic notes. “As you make those observations, you want to record your findings.”

From slime-making, superhero camp training to unbreakable bubbles, Orlando Science Center has lots of other videos and ideas in special sections of the website. Visit www.osc.org/at-home.

