Create your own McFlurry McDonald’s using only three ingredients

It’s very simple (Photo: Cha Sampan)

You feel like McDonald’s, right?

People are set up so that they want something they can’t have. And because McDonald’s announced the closing of its stores in the UK due to the blockade of the coronavirus, it is terribly lacking.

Some people even started making copies of their favorite Maccas items at home.

One woman kindly shared her recipe to create the perfect Oreo McFlurry at home, using only three ingredients.

Cha Sampa from the Philippines came up with her own McDonald hack two years ago, but because the blockage means we can’t collect our usual treats anymore, her Facebook post is making rounds again.

She shared her cookies and cream recipe with her observers with instructions on how people can do it at home.

To create your own McFlurry, you need 250 ml of universal cream, which can be any brand, 216 ml of condensed milk and of course Oreos – more precisely six.

Want (Photo: Cha Sampan)

Start by placing Oreo biscuits in a bag of sandwiches, and then using a rolling pin, crush them until everything is fine.

In a separate container, combine the universal cream and half the condensed milk.

More food



Taste the mixtures – add the remaining condensed milk if it is not sweet enough.

Add crushed Oreos to the cream mixture and mix well.

Put in the freezer for 4-5 hours until the mixture is set. Avoid opening the freezer door and letting in air.

When ready, use a spoon to scoop up the mixture and place it in a bowl.

This is a huge McFlurry, definitely not in the UK (photo: via Getty Images)

Add the entire Oreo cookie (or more) to serve. And have fun.

If you fancy a similar taste, but you can’t worry about it, you can always buy cookies and ice cream and decorate them with Oreo.

It may not be McFlurry, but it’s still delicious.

