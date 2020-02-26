[created-in-albania:-carnival-masks-that-vacation-the-entire-world]

Visitors appear for carnival masks in the salon of the Venice Art Mask workshop in Shkoder, Albania. — AFP pic

SHKODER (Albania), Feb 26 — In a tranquil studio in northern Albania, artists delicately paint, gild and bejewel tens of hundreds of Venetian masks that revellers all over the entire world have been donning for carnival season.

Some 50 team hand-craft the just one-of-a-variety parts from their manufacturing facility in lakeside Shkoder, which exports up to 30,000 masks all around the world every single calendar year.

“At initially each (mask) is a mystery, you have to be patient to do it, but you just can’t hold out to see the closing product or service,” defined Nora Gjonaj, a 41-calendar year-aged artist who has been functioning in Albania’s Venice Artwork Mask Manufacturing facility for two many years.

The masks variety from comparatively straightforward eye-coverings to towering, ornate head parts, with expenses functioning from €20 to €1,500 (RM92 to RM6,914) in the showroom upcoming doorway.

While most of the masks are destined for the Venice sector — whose carnival was instantly cancelled this 12 months amid a coronavirus outbreak — other people are delivered off to some 40 other nations around the world, which include France, the US, Uk and Australia.

The enterprise also will get orders calendar year-round from those attending masquerade balls, as properly as filmmakers and theatre producers hunting for costumes.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, for case in point, famously wore two of the studio’s masks in the 1999 Stanley Kubrick film Eyes Wide Shut.

Gold, feathers and pearls

The studio was started in 1997 by Edmond Angoni, a 64-yr-outdated Albanian who labored in Italy just before returning house to open up his own store.

“Each mask has its individual attractiveness, magic and mystery,” he explained to AFP.

The artists start by developing a clay mould which they fill with plaster to create the base of the mask. That piece is then smoothed about with paper mache.

A series of other meticulous methods observe, which Angoni claims set his items apart from their mass-developed counterparts.

“We put a good deal of emphasis on the creative aspect of the masks, dealing with them with passion and appreciate like performs of artwork,” he mentioned.

The mask showroom is also starting to be a attraction of its possess for holidaymakers who can peruse the dizzying show of faces, which includes luxurious masks adorned with silver and gold leaf, feathers, diamonds and pearls.

Fascinated guests can invest in a mask — or basically don a person of the disguises for the €3 entrance cost. — AFP