Created in the Northwest: Lumberbeard Brewing

March 19, 2020 11:04 AM

Derek Deis

Posted: March 19, 2020 11:04 AM

Lumberbeard Brewing opened in Spokane in Dec. 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Lumberbeard Brewing opened its doorways in December at the corner of E. Third Ave. and S. Pine St., just off of I-90, in a building that dates back again to the 1940s.

“This constructing was initially a diesel restore store,” said president and head brewer Bret Gordon.

But the setting up required a great deal of get the job done to deliver it back to that typical sense.

“We did a lot of factors aesthetically to type of mirror what they did to attempt and kind of deliver back that heyday back again in the making,” explained Gordon.

Gordon basically started his vocation in the finance business, prior to deciding to brew beer for a living. He’d frequented loved ones in Spokane for decades and determined he wished in on the city’s craft beer scene.

But where did he appear up with the name Lumberbeard?

“It type of suits mainly because I have a big beard, so I was like lumber, Pacific Northwest. Very lumber central,” laughed Gordon. “And beards. I suggest, you just cannot go wrong with beards and beers.”

Gordon claims the brewery will make many distinctive types of beers, which includes a range of India pale ales.

“We have, I assume, an IPA for most people, if that will make any sense. I also appreciate Belgian beers, so we have a couple Belgian beers on tap.”

And with a 20 barrel brewing program, Lumberbeard isn’t messing close to.

“We can pump out some beer and we can support all people bars and dining places who want good, community craft beer,” explained Gordon.

Lumberbeard appreciated a massive initial thirty day period in December and a effective grand opening in January.

“I was blown absent by how a lot of individuals confirmed up.”

But the coronavirus shutdown means it faces an unsure long run.

It’s difficult ample being a new brewery in city, hoping to come across your way. Now, think about attempting to do that with no any individual in your taproom since of coronavirus. That is the truth appropriate now for Lumberbeard.”

“It’s likely to be really tight for the next pair weeks,” lamented Gordon. “I imply, the only way we’re going to type of remain afloat is if you men hold coming in and retain encouraging us out.”

And you can help Lumberbeard out by obtaining growlers or crowlers to go. A crowler is a 32 oz. can that will keep fresh new in your fridge for a month or so.

“You can do a phone in order and we can fill it and bring it to you in your car or truck if you really do not even want to get out of your motor vehicle. We do curbside pick ups. All that type of issue,” stated Gordon.

Gordon is hopeful Lumberbeard can endure. He hopes to begin canning beer for the taproom and choose retailers shortly, while also extending further than the bigger Spokane area.

“We’re most likely going to try to get to Article Falls, Coeur d’Alene this summer time.”

And set up Lumberbeard as a nearby brewery which is below for the lengthy haul.

