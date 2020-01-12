Creating human connections in the age of automation

Loading...

The end of the decade marks a difficult time for traders as they try to envision the next 10 years. By the turn of the 2010s, no one could have envisioned the advanced marketing and campaign automation tools available today.

Despite the access to smart technology, modern marketers must balance many factors to create business value for all concerned, including eliminating boring, ineffective advertising, addressing the myth of automation, embracing age of data protection and maintaining effective AI.

So, as we enter the horrible 1920s, how can marketers prepare to face all these challenges? Listening actively and responding carefully.

Bringing humanity back to marketing

The average consumer today sees 10 times more ads than in the 1970s – over 5,000 per day. This overload of messages often leads to a bad customer experience, full of monotonous, almost identical ads that lack personality and are extremely forgotten. To overcome this “water of similarity”, marketers do not just need to offer the best experience in their class – they have to compete with any marketing experience the consumer has ever had. I feel traders are failing.

Brands and marketers who do not have time to understand their consumers are drowning in a sea of ​​uniformity, but that does not mean that the best experiences are impossible, especially when it comes to big data. So how can marketers differentiate and enhance consumer experiences? Returning to the basics and fully familiarizing their consumers with a combination of consumer data and human instinct.

When a brand knows what a consumer wants and needs at any given point and satisfies those desires in a convenient and interesting way, consumers will continue to come back because they feel understood and valued. Merchants can get to know their buyers on a deeper level, sharing ideas with the sales team, hosting “enthusiastic” sessions to discuss what will lead to loyalty, and finally, following the three-step model we use at Acoustic: find out about the customer. 2. Recommendation: tell the customer how you can help. 3. Continuation: analyze how this interaction can inform all future interactions.

The Myth of Automation

Robots are not coming for your marketing jobs, just making them easy.

In Acoustics, we see every day how AI frees traders from their routine tasks, freeing them to become more creative, more strategic and even more … human. In 2020, marketers will invest more of this new time in their customers and their professional development, ultimately achieving better results.

Despite the use of AI in organizations, human interaction and collaboration is still necessary. I believe there is a continuing need for the CMO – a prospect that was hotly debated last year.

However, I think that the title of the CMO legacy is evolving. Today’s CMO is responsible for much more than it was at the beginning of the decade, including traditional brand building, data interpretation, and monetization – all of which need to be strategically executed, while working across multiple departments to share knowledge, make the experience seamless for end consumers. In addition, CMOs will now be responsible for balancing social issues around trust and privacy as consumers reassess their right to privacy.

2020 is the year of personal data protection

Most of us have no idea where our data lives, who has it, or how they use it for their personal gain. Although in their early stages, regional regulations such as the GDPR and CCPA mark a fundamental shift that will affect all organizations over the next decade, where traders need to realize that this new focus is not a past trend.

Organizations must avoid a wait-and-see approach and realize that all they need to do is breach one’s privacy to lose everyone’s trust. One of the best ways to prepare for this and future privacy laws is to organize data into aggregated sites. According to the CCPA, companies should immediately stop selling consumer data on request, but few companies keep all their data in one place, which is problematic. In addition, companies should now consider adopting new regulations and communicate internally and externally about how these changes affect the company’s overall practices as opposed to seeking gaps.

The best marketers will gain confidence by being patient, transparent and clear that privacy is paramount, rather than having to lose the trust that is already lost. Companies should start setting goals as they relate to privacy, meeting to determine how to enhance their privacy commitment to their core mission and value.

Where do we go from here?

Combating and adapting to these challenges will lead to a rethink of how we think about consumer travel, how we think about our willingness to sacrifice confidence for a few extra data points, and how we think about the role we play. technology will play a part in marketing and in our lives in 2020.

On the eve of 2020, I encourage all marketers to ask themselves, “Do I do the best marketing I can and respect my customers’ needs and desires?” If the answer is yes, then the future in the age of automation looks bright.

The article Making Human Connections in the Age of Automation by Norman Guadango first appeared in Street Fight Magazine.