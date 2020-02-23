[Creating immersive musical encounters is Brain Above Information]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[creating-immersive-musical-encounters-is-brain-above-information]



By
K. Denise Jennings


Updated: February 23, 2020 four: 05 AM CT |
Printed: February 23, 2020 four: 05 AM CT

<strong>Memphis-based company Mind Over Data develops interactive exhibits for some of the country’s premier museums. Blues Hall of Fame employee Jasmin Jackson shows one of their kiosks highlighting musician R.L. Burnside on Feb. 22, 2020. Jackson said she particularly enjoys the Burnside display at the Memphis museum because her uncle played drums for the famous bluesman. </strong>(Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25150/1200″ data-largeheight=”817″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25150_960″></img></p> <figcaption> <p><strong>Memphis-centered company Intellect More than Details develops interactive reveals for some of the country’s leading museums. Blues Hall of Fame staff Jasmin Jackson shows a single of their kiosks highlighting musician R.L. Burnside on Feb. 22, 2020. Jackson claimed she notably enjoys the Burnside display at the Memphis museum simply because her uncle performed drums for the well-known bluesman. </strong>(Patrick Lantrip/Day by day Memphian)</p> </figcaption></figure> </p><div class='code-block code-block-3' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script type= atOptions = { 'key' : '572fd735b83304eb861354d6f773f357', 'format' : 'iframe', 'height' : 250, 'width' : 300, 'params' : {} }; document.write('');

Thoughts More than Information
Grammy Museums
Tom Kirstein
Kevin Barnes
Grammy Museum Mississippi
Woody Guthrie Center
Grammy Interactive Databases
The Recording Academy

K. Denise Jennings

Area Emails

Sign up to get the most current articles or blog posts from the Organization section.

  1. one.

    Calkins: James Wiseman is not the villain — but he’s not telling the truth




  2. two.

    Brother Joel, CBHS legend, off for sabbatical, then retirement




  3. three.

    Former Orange Mound fireplace station to household doing arts corporation




  4. 4.

    Town Silo coming to Germantown




  5. 5.

    FBI troubles warrants, searches property and enterprise of condition Sen. Katrina Robinson