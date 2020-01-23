Creative Director’s choice: We Are Socials Khlauss Feldhaus on Apple’s Chinese New Year spot

With Creative Director’s Choice, Creative Directors can highlight the best work and put the spotlight on campaigns that make a difference.

This week, Khlauss Feldhaus, Creative director of the group, North Asia at We are socialtalks about Apple’s Chinese New Year spot and how it compares to a John Lewis Christmas ad.

Khlauss Feldhaus from We Are Social

Global brands and cultural nuances are combinations that either fit well – like coffee and milk – or are terribly wrong – like sleeping pills and laxatives.

When I grew up in Brazil in the 1990s, when our global economy was promising, I remember foreign brands trying to mix with locals – and then looked like gringos dancing samba with stiff necks. I saw the same attempts in China in the 00s, when international brands had to cross a much more differentiated cultural border.

Apple’s “Chinese New Year’s Shot On” ads for the iPhone were almost to be expected, comparable to the effects of John Lewis’s Christmas ads in the west. This year is no exception; The 9-minute commercial, which flashes before your eyes as if it were only 90 seconds, is a heartwarming masterpiece full of cultural truth from large to small, whether it’s obstacles like flat tires or the playbook of a discouraging society. Expectations.

My favorite moment in the film was when the child dreamed of “dinosaur dumplings, fairy dumplings, chocolate dumplings” while her mother longed for the most common filling – leeks and egg dumplings. That is the taste of her family affection, her mother’s tender care; A feeling that is expressed in Chinese families more with food than with words. It shows the respect for the family, which also prevails in disagreements and polarization.

Even if the mother driving a taxi would have to save a year in travel expenses to be able to afford an iPhone 11 Pro for the dashboard of her cab, this part feels believable in every one of its great settings. I still can’t say I’m going to invest my savings in a new iPhone, but I know exactly what I want for dinner.

Khlauss Feldhaus is Group Creative Director for North Asia at We Are Social in Hong Kong.

