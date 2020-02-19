[‘creative-women-of-all-ages-forties-2000s’]

Feb. 8-March 15

Female artists have struggled against discrimination all over the history of artwork, and even now do nowadays.

As portion of the “Art Website link Tochigi 2019” challenge, and in conjunction with the “Japan Women’s Meeting 2019 Sano,” this exhibition seems at 80 years of artwork and focuses on 30 will work by pre and postwar woman artists. Highlights on loan from the Tochigi Prefectural Museum of Fine Arts include things like “1966” (1966) by the internationally acclaimed artist Atsuko Tanaka, “Matsu 1” (2002) by modern artist Takako Azami and “Black and White Porcelain, Bowl” (c. 1962) by potter Lucie Rie (1902-1995). Also on exhibit are related performs from the Yoshizawa Memorial Museum of Artwork, Sano’s own selection.

Yoshizawa Memorial Museum of Artwork, Sano one-14-30 Kuzuu Higashi, Sano, Tochigi. Kuzuu Stn. nine: 30 a.m.-5 p.m. ¥520. Shut Mon. 0283-86-2008 www.city.sano.lg.jp/sp/yoshizawakinembijutsukan



