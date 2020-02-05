Creative work of the week: Saucony wins the Super Bowl with a sustainable message

The top-rated Super Bowl campaign featured in The Drum Ads Summary doesn’t include celebrities or fun gags. In fact, the only people who saw the ad live had to watch Fox’s live stream of the game.

But Saucony´s Spot, which advertises its first biodegradable shoe, made a big impression online when The Drum readers declared their sustainable message about the creative work of the week.

Sure, the Super Bowl spots on the air, such as Bill Murray’s Jeep commercial and Google’s touching Loretta commercial, have received more attention after the game, but voters have spoken, and the running company’s simple spot has prevailed. Porches “The Heist” came in second place.

Saucony’s advertisement, “One Small Step”, shows a warehouse of used sneakers that suddenly rise in the air. A voice-over asks “What if the shoes we threw away actually went away?” Before announcing that the brand is about to develop its first biodegradable shoe. It ends with the statement: “It is a small step to finally reduce our footprint.”

Saucony and Arnold Worldwide, both based in Boston, worked with Brickyard, the visual effects production company, to ensure that no shoes were wasted during production because most of the images were computer generated. All real shoes that were used on site were donated to the Boston Rescue Mission.

The lowest score given by The Drum readers went to the Genesis ad “Young Luxury” with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

