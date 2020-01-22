Creative work of the week: The KitKat Kit shows you a creative way to take a break

KitKat’s famous motto “Have a break” was revived by Wunderman Thompson. He wanted to show that even the most complicated and demanding hobbies are better if you take a break.

To demonstrate this, it partnered with Airfix for a campaign that worked with YouTube influencers and was supported by press and OOH ads.

The two brands have teamed up to develop the KitKat Kit, a special edition of the Airfix model Supermarine Spitfire. It inserted a sealed KitKat into the kits, which were mounted on a 3D printed plastic gate that also contains the famous “Have a Break” message.

An additional step was even included in the instructions for use, which told the hobbyists exactly when they should open the bag (see step 38), take out the snack and enjoy their break.

The readers of The Drum chose the creative work of the week campaign for the playful interpretation of a classic slogan.

