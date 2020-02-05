Creative work: with Bubly, Cadbury and Stella Artois

Welcome to The Drum’s Creative Works, in partnership with Adobe Stock, which is dedicated to showcasing the best creative work from around the world. Every week we give our readers the opportunity to decide which work characteristics are our creative work of the week.
Browse through the latest work from brands like Cadbury, Stella Artois, Bubly, and others below, and click through to the global Creative Works website to see what stands out. For project information, creative credits, and more, click the project to view it in full-screen mode, then click the stars to vote and select the Creative Work of the Week. The winner will be selected based on the average rating and the number of votes cast.
MAC: Digital Party by Wunderman Thompson
Added January 31, 2020
Agency:
Wunderman Thompson
Overall
5.5
Top deck: Time to get out of here by ZAK
Added January 30, 2020
Agency:
ZAK
Overall
5.5
Cadbury: The other half of Elvis
Added January 30, 2020
Agency:
Elvis
Overall
0/5
Life Artois – Recorded live by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne
Added January 31, 2020
Agency:
Clemenger BBDO Melbourne
Overall
4.5
Go Vilnius: Incredible wherever you think it is
Added on February 04, 2020
Overall
5.5
Bubly: Bublé is back
Added February 3, 2020
Overall
5.5
MoonPie: Born free by Tombras
Added February 3, 2020
Agency:
Tombras
Overall
5.5
Punishment signal from the FCB
Added February 3, 2020
Agency:
FCB
Overall
5.5
Coors Light: Keep it fresh from Havas London
Added January 31, 2020
Agency:
Havas London
Overall
5.5
Marvel: Find Your Power by loyalkaspar
Added January 30, 2020
Agency:
loyal kaspar
Overall
5.5
Rapha: Women 2020
Added on February 04, 2020
Overall
5.5
American Airlines: Wi-Fi payout
Added on February 04, 2020
Overall
5.5
# 312Soul: An unfinished retrospective of OKRP’s Chicago Black Music History
Added on February 04, 2020
Agency:
OKRP
Overall
0/5
Shutterstock: Oscar Pop
Added February 5, 2020
Overall
0/5
