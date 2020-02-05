Creative work: with Bubly, Cadbury and Stella Artois

Welcome to The Drum’s Creative Works, in partnership with Adobe Stock, which is dedicated to showcasing the best creative work from around the world. Every week we give our readers the opportunity to decide which work characteristics are our creative work of the week.

Browse through the latest work from brands like Cadbury, Stella Artois, Bubly, and others below, and click through to the global Creative Works website to see what stands out. For project information, creative credits, and more, click the project to view it in full-screen mode, then click the stars to vote and select the Creative Work of the Week. The winner will be selected based on the average rating and the number of votes cast.

Fill out this online form to submit work for our Creative Works division.

MAC: Digital Party by Wunderman Thompson

Added January 31, 2020

Agency:

Wunderman Thompson

Overall

5.5

poll

Top deck: Time to get out of here by ZAK

Added January 30, 2020

Agency:

ZAK

Overall

5.5

poll

Cadbury: The other half of Elvis

Added January 30, 2020

Agency:

Elvis

Overall

0/5

poll

Life Artois – Recorded live by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

Added January 31, 2020

Agency:

Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

Overall

4.5

poll

Go Vilnius: Incredible wherever you think it is

Added on February 04, 2020

Overall

5.5

poll

Bubly: Bublé is back

Added February 3, 2020

Overall

5.5

poll

MoonPie: Born free by Tombras

Added February 3, 2020

Agency:

Tombras

Overall

5.5

poll

Punishment signal from the FCB

Added February 3, 2020

Agency:

FCB

Overall

5.5

poll

Coors Light: Keep it fresh from Havas London

Added January 31, 2020

Agency:

Havas London

Overall

5.5

poll

Marvel: Find Your Power by loyalkaspar

Added January 30, 2020

Agency:

loyal kaspar

Overall

5.5

poll

Rapha: Women 2020

Added on February 04, 2020

Overall

5.5

poll

American Airlines: Wi-Fi payout

Added on February 04, 2020

Overall

5.5

poll

# 312Soul: An unfinished retrospective of OKRP’s Chicago Black Music History

Added on February 04, 2020

Agency:

OKRP

Overall

0/5

poll

Shutterstock: Oscar Pop

Added February 5, 2020

Overall

0/5

poll

,