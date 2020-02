COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Sherrikka Myers is the founder of Each and every one Voice Matters, an group that provides guidance and assets for people who stutter.

She also released the Lil Herbie animated sequence on Youtube, where by children can study to pronounce, spell, and reveal new words and phrases with the animated character. Youngsters can also read through her Lil Herbie e book, that Myers says will shortly turn out to be a series.

