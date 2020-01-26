Credit Trump with innovations in the field of immigration policy

Not many people regard President Trump as a detailed policy innovator. His opponents still regard him as a bastard who is not equipped to run the country. His supporters see him as a man who has succeeded on great instincts. Not many people regard the president as a man who gets under the hood to study the details of policy options. But with historically low unemployment; a thriving stock market; trade agreements with China, Mexico and Canada; and many other victories under his belt, it is a good time to view the president’s policy report. Perhaps the Trump team deserves more credit than they have received – especially when it comes to immigration.

Trump was confronted with a real crisis on our southern border. Humanitarian policy was exploited like never before. Human smugglers and left-wing activists realized that it was not necessary to sneak across our border; if a migrant were to appear and claim political asylum and fear of being persecuted in their home country, we would release them to an American community until a hearing could be held.

America has a history of including persecuted people on humanitarian grounds. But our goodwill was misused by those who wanted to play our system. Tens of thousands of people began to appear on our border without a legitimate claim to political persecution. They were released in American cities and most never returned for a hearing. These were mostly people who fled poverty and were looking for a better life for their families. It’s hard to blame them for trying, but our system has cracked to this breaking point. Huge caravans of migrants crossed border crossings and American officials had no real tools to deal with the crisis. The net effect was an almost open limit. Some left want that. The vast majority of Americans don’t.

Trump urged his team to come up with new policies to tackle the crisis. They were hampered by the fact that too many Democrats in Congress were not interested in finding a solution. There was no legislation. With the help of executive actions and agreements with other countries, the Trump team has implemented a number of policy innovations that have taken us out of this crisis.

The Remain in Mexico program, launched in January 2019, requires asylum seekers to wait for the entire duration of their immigration process in Mexico. This policy eliminates the possibility of “capture and release”, where migrants can escape to the interior of our country after applying for asylum.

The Trump government also concluded asylum agreements with Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador – with the Guatemala deal that has been implemented so far. This requires that migrants who pass through a “third” country must apply for asylum in that country for the US, or otherwise be subject to expulsion to that country. The flights from the US to Guatemala have already begun, and so far almost every person involved has chosen to return home instead of staying in Guatemala and seeking protected status there. This supports the argument of the administration that many of these asylum applications were not legitimate.

The Prompt Asylum Claim Review process, which can process and deport asylum seekers at an extremely fast pace, was launched last October. Instead of undergoing an asylum assessment process that can take months, migrants being assessed can be processed in just a few days.

The results of these policy innovations were really dramatic. Detention centers that were shockingly crowded now have space. Customs and border protection officers carried out more than 144,000 enforcement operations along the US-Mexico border in May 2019, when the border crisis peaked. Fear along the border has since fallen considerably, with December as the seventh month in a row. This corresponded to a decrease of 72% compared to the May figures. What was once a crisis is now under control.

It is really amazing to achieve all of this without Congress legislation. The president and his team deserve praise for coming up with this innovative policy that has, at least for the time being, taken us out of a real emergency.

Neil Patel is co-founder of The Daily Caller.