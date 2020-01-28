Credit unions find key to ‘cooperation’

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Credit unions (CUs) face stiff competition from banks, fintech companies and other players in the financial industry, but have several key advantages. A recent study found that CUs beat banks in eight aspects of financial wellbeing, such as helping consumers achieve financial goals, understanding financial wellbeing, and prioritizing consumer financial wellbeing over the interests of banks.

CUs also use the latest technologies, including cloud computing, to maintain relationships with their customers. Although cloud computing is still in its infancy, CUs are looking for a middle ground between public and private cloud servers to find out how best to use this technology.

In January Credit Union Tracker, PYMNTS examines the latest developments in the world of CUs, including a review of the CU industry in the 2010s, an investigation into hybrid cloud technology, and a new threat posed by synthetic identity security, hundreds of thousands could steal from dollars.

All about Credit Union World

The past decade has been a time of slow but steady progress for credit unions. The KE’s total assets increased 7.4 percent year over year from $ 884.7 billion in 2009 to $ 1.54 trillion in 2019. The total number of features in operation decreased from 6,743 a year 2015 to 5,390 in 2019, but the total number of KE members increased over the course of the decade from 89.3 million members in 2009 to 119.6 million in 2019.

New technologies are being developed to continue this market growth. One such innovation comes from the Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) PSCU, which recently launched a desktop automation system to optimize CU call centers. The system uses chatbots to improve the performance of call center agents by providing proactive guidance, relevant knowledge, and automation sequences during calls. It also simplifies the agent login process, improving call waiting time.

However, security threats continue to weigh on the industry. Synthetic identity fraud – using fictitious cobblestone identities and not stolen identities from real people – has recently been used to steal more than $ 200,000 from the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union. Many CUs do not know that they themselves are the victim of this type of fraud, which leads the US Federal Reserve to believe that this type of fraud is often not reported.

For more information on this and other CU messages, see this month’s tracker.

CUs stick together to compete with banks and FinTech companies

It is generally accepted that credit unions are often less technologically advanced than their banking and FinTech counterparts, but this could not be further from the truth. CUs like Together Credit Union, based in St. Louis, not only use the latest technology to keep up in the financial sector, but also have the advantage of collaborating with other CUs on product development.

In this month’s reportage, PYMNTS spoke with Tom Kraus, Chief Operating Officer of Together Credit Union, about how CU works hand in hand with its peers in product development, including a new mobile app and advanced ATMs.

Deep Dive: Hybrid cloud models may be the key to CU digitization

Many financial institutions deal with cloud computing in order to cope with their daily tasks. However, the CUs remain largely behind when using this technology. Both types of cloud computing – public and private – have strengths and weaknesses in terms of accessibility and technology. However, a hybrid model that combines the best of both could be the key to unlocking the full potential of cloud computing.

This month’s Deep Dive examines how CUs work to meet the challenges of cloud computing and why the hybrid model could be the way forward.

About the tracker

The Credit Union Tracker, in cooperation with PSCU, is the monthly source for updates on trends and changes in the credit unions industry.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following:

Banks, call centers, cloud computing, collaboration, competition, credit union trackers, credit unions, featured news, fintech, news, product development, PSCU, synthetic identity fraud, technology takeover, credit unions, tracker series