creeper-ponder-toxic-really-like-on-new-track-‘cyanide’

Creeper have unveiled ‘Cyanide’, the hottest single from their forthcoming second album.

A songs online video will come with the one, which demonstrates frontman Will Gould stalk about like a a showman on a Tv set established, his bandmates guiding him dressed in sharp white suits.

‘Cyanide’ follows ‘Born Cold’ and ‘Annabelle’ in previewing ‘Sex, Dying & The Infinite Void’, which is introduced on May perhaps 22 by way of Roadrunner Records.

“‘Cyanide’ is about obsession,” described Gould in a press launch, “that hopeless experience you get in the pit of your abdomen when you tumble in love. Modern-day appreciate know no bounds, no guidelines it can truly feel like dying a loss of life.

“At the place in our album narrative, the people have fallen into a unsafe, forbidden appreciate. One particular for which no-one particular can forgive.”

Observe the video clip underneath:

At the conclusion of 2018 the band evidently break up up on phase at London’s KOKO but declared their return with a key gig previous November.

The Southampton band embark on their ‘God Can’t Save Us’ Uk tour this April, and also enjoy sets at 2000trees (July nine) and Studying & Leeds Competition (August 28-30).

APRIL

12 – Leeds, The Wardrobe



13 – Glasgow, St. Luke’s



14 – Manchester, Academy two



15 – London, Brixton Electric



17 – Brighton, Concorde two



18 – Birmingham, O2 Institute