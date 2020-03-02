creeper-reveal-their-obsession-in-movie-for-new-solitary-cyanide

Creeper have released a video clip for their new solitary Cyanide.

It’s the hottest materials to be lifted from the band’s forthcoming studio album Sex, Demise & The Infinite Void, which will launch on May perhaps 22 through Roadrunner Data.

Creeper formerly exposed the tracks Born Cold and their “satanic underworld anthem” Annabelle.

Frontman Will Gould says: “Cyanide is about obsession – that hopeless feeling you get in the pit of your abdomen when you tumble in enjoy.

“Modern really like appreciates no bounds, no procedures – it can feel like dying a loss of life. At the issue in our album narrative, the people have fallen into a harmful, forbidden really like. One particular for which no one can forgive.”

As for the album, he adds: “This report has absent from becoming a quick punk band with theatrical things to remaining a good deal a lot more rock‘n’roll and theatrical, but of program, with thrives of punk rock here and there.”

Creeper are presently preparing to return to the highway in help of the comply with-up to 2017’s Eternity, In Your Arms on their God Just can’t Conserve Us British isles headline tour, which will choose put in the course of April.

The band will also enjoy at this year’s 2000 Trees pageant at Upcote Farm in the vicinity of Cheltenham on July 9-11.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/v_2C_9jLmNc"></noscript>

Creeper: Sexual intercourse, Death & The Infinite Void



1. Hallelujah!



2. Be My Conclusion



three. Born Chilly



4. Cyanide



five. Celestial Violence



6. Annabelle



7. Paradise



eight. Poisoned Heart



9. Thorns Of Enjoy



10. 4 Several years In the past



11. Holy War



12. Napalm Women



13. The Crown Of Existence



14. Black Moon



15. All My Buddies (Concealed monitor)

Creeper God Simply cannot Preserve Us Uk tour



Apr 12: Leeds The Wardrobe



Apr 13: Glasgow St. Luke’s



Apr 14: Manchester Academy 2



Apr 15: London Brixton Electric



Apr 17: Brighton Concorde two



Apr 18: Birmingham O2 Institute