Creeper, The Joy Formidable, Knocked Loose and more to play 2000 Trees

The organizers of the British Trees 2000 have announced 42 artists who will play at this summer’s event.

The festival takes place on July 9-11 at Upcote Farm near Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, with Jimmy Eat World confirmed as headliner in November last year.

At the head of the list are Creeper, The Joy Formidable and Knocked Loose, with Creeper frontman Will Gould calling 2000 Trees his “favorite of all British festivals”.

He adds: “It’s really awkward to say that because you don’t want to upset the other festivals, but it’s one of the first to give us a chance when we started.

“We played on the Cave stage there in 2015, then played the main stage and then came back and headed the second stage in 2018. So we had a long history with that festival.

“They help young, small bands to get started by offering them a platform, so it has always been my goal to come back.”

Gould adds: “This year, this is the largest slot machine they have ever given us, the second of the top on the main stage. At this stage of our career – with a second album that isn’t even out yet – that means a lot. I think the festival fits in with the values ​​and ethics of the band, which is really cool. “

James Scarlett of 2000 Trees adds: “I am very proud of the line-up that we have put together and I think it shows the usual 2000 Trees mix of classic bands, new bands growing up and your favorite new band true you are about to discover.

“So check out the Trees Spotify playlist, grab a ticket and we’ll see you in sunny Upcote Farm in July!”

For the ticket details, go to the official website of the festival.

Last year 2000 Trees banned plastic on the festival grounds and introduced the GreenGoblet cup scheme, which contributed to a reduction in waste of six tonnes compared to the festival of 2018.

Organizers also work with two charities for the festival 2020: Attitude Is Everything and Tree Aid.

2000 Trees: 2020 line-up of the festival

Jimmy Eat World

The Amazons

creeper

Stack up dinosaur

Young guns

Boston Manor

Knocked Los

Fake

The joy is formidable

Dream state

The Get Up Kids

Silverstein

The Wytches

Roam

Warm milk

Vukovi

SHVPES

Lady Bird

Kid Kapichi

nerve

Black future

The St Pierre Snake Invasion

AJJ

Calva Louise

Chapter And Verse

Lauren Hibberd

Lizzy Farrall

Ten times a million

Raiders

We never learned to live

Gloo

Cassels

The winter is over

Ithaca

False advertising

Lucia and the best boys

Dream nails

half times

Creature

Medium distance

REWS

The Hara

Wargasm