[crews-battle-large-framework-fireplace-in-chinatown]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Fireplace crews battled a big blaze at a making in Chinatown Wednesday afternoon.

The hearth was documented just in advance of 5 p.m. at a two-tale duplex in close proximity to W. School and Cleveland streets in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Division.

Hearth officials stated the fireplace unfold from one device to the attic.

Fireplace officers reported the duplex is detached from the household units in front of it.

No injuries have been noted.

Update #StructureFire INC#1210 five: 15PM 823 N Cleveland St https://t.co/GblwBZgBDe #Chinatown Now currently being explained as a fireplace in one unit (and now in the attic) of a duplex detached from the household units in front of it. … https://t.co/FLTNcITGpI — LAFD (@LAFD) February 20, 2020