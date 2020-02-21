Friday, February 21, 2020
[Crews battling massive household fireplace in Fancher Creek place of southeast Fresno]

David Keith
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Crews are at the scene of a hearth in the Fancher Creek location of southeast Fresno.

The hearth commenced at about 10: 50 p.m. at a new housing enhancement on N. Fowler and E. Kings Canyon.


Smoke could be witnessed billowing from various miles absent.

ABC30 Insider Nick Montano despatched us footage in which many fireplace section vehicles can be observed on the road major up to the growth.


This story is developing. Make sure you keep with Motion News for updates.

