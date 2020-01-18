Crews begin repairing pothole-ridden Compton streets as part of $ 5.8M beautification project

COMPTON, California (KABC) – The city of Compton has committed millions of dollars to repair pothole-riddled streets, remove graffiti and clean up illegal landfills.

Crews began work on Friday 130th at Wilmington Street, one of the many streets in the city that benefits from the $ 5.8 million project.

It was a welcome sight for Dawn Franks, whose family has lived on the street since the 1950s. She says that she has repeatedly asked the city to do something about the damaged street.

“I’m just glad the street is repaved. I can drive on the street and not drive two or five miles an hour because of the potholes,” said Franks.

Eventually, depending on the city, all potholes will be filled.

Just under $ 3 million for the Clean Compton initiative comes from voter-approved measure P, which imposed a one-cent sales tax increase. The rest comes from gas tax revenues.

There were many smiles when residents learned that repairs on the street were finally underway. Tina Coleman, who lives off Compton Boulevard, says she sometimes has to swerve across the street to avoid potholes.

Compton Mayor Aja Brown believes the work will go a long way to improving the image of the city. It may have taken a while, but she says that she and the rest of the city council keep their promise to fix the streets in the neighborhood.

“Potholes have plagued our community for far too long. The residents were tired and it was not fair to them and they were patient long enough, ”said Councilor Michelle Chambers.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.