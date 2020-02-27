crews-break-ground-on-short-term-shelter-in-los-feliz-with-one-hundred-beds-for-homeless-folks

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Crews on Wednesday broke floor on a new non permanent shelter in Los Feliz, which will provide 100 beds for men and women dealing with homelessness as they transition into permanent supportive housing.

“This challenge will present housing for gentlemen and females, an area for animals, accessibility to social employees, counseling and case managers and a foreseeable future crafted on hope,” stated Los Angeles Councilman David Ryu.

The Los Feliz web page will also involve well being and counseling providers.

The facility, which is established to open in June, is a single of numerous shelters now under development throughout the city, as aspect of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s A Bridge House initiative which aims to make a new shelter in each and every metropolis council district.

On Tuesday, the Pacific Sunset web site with 154 beds opened in Venice. It’s the tenth shelter to open less than the initiative, bringing the total range of beds built available by the application to 673.

Venice short-term homeless shelter opens with 154 beds, some focused to youth dwelling on streets