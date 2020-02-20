[crews-locate-physique-of-next-firefighter-killed-in-central-calif.-hearth]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — The Porterville Fireplace Office stated that the body of 25-yr-old firefighter Patrick Jones has been located inside the Porterville City Library setting up.

It was posted to their Facebook webpage soon right after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Authorities say that Jones went missing during the early stages of the fireplace that started around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Two 13-yr-aged boys had been arrested and booked on manslaughter and arson fees.

Porterville Fireplace Capt. Raymond Figueroa also died all through the fireplace.