Crews respond to hearth, explosions at Tampa auto mend shop

Tuesday Early morning Forecast



Video

How to self-quarantine for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak



Video

Florida overall health division asks some global travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus considerations



Video clip

Two non-public corporations commence testing for coronavirus in Florida



Online video

Tampa Bay Region 6th grader turns into advocate for college selection



Video

Crude oil cost fall sets off U.S. inventory sector plunge



Online video

Pasco tells lady to resolve sidewalk herself



Video clip

Guidance to make daylight saving time long lasting grows on Capitol Hill



Movie

Blake Snell on his second start off of the spring



Video clip

a single of the new users of the Rays continue to needs to find a household in the place



Movie

Kevin Money on the concept of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo



Movie

97-calendar year-aged WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy



Video