Cricket: Andrew Strauss reveals “mistake” he made with England’s hero Kevin Pietersen

Former England captain Andrew Strauss with Kevin Pietersen (photo: Getty)

Sir Andrew Strauss admits that he made mistakes in dealing with Kevin Pietersen when he was captain of England.

Pietersen won over 13,000 runs and 32 centuries for England before he was successfully dismissed after the defeat of Ashes in 2013-14.

Despite becoming one of the biggest players in England, Pietersen’s international career was plagued with problems off the pitch, especially when he was abandoned in 2012 after sending a message to South African players in which he allegedly offended Strauss.

Thinking of his relationship with Pietersen, former England captain Strauss told Sky Sports: “I probably haven’t done enough work with KP.

“There was a time when some of the people he was close to with the team retired or were dropped.

“There was an opportunity there, not necessarily to bring him, but to spend much more time with him and make sure that his opinions were appreciated and thought out.

“I think I just let KP be KP instead. In retrospect, this was a mistake and he could plant the seeds of what was to come on the path.

“I don’t think he is in the engine room of the team in that sense, but I’ve always felt that a good team environment embraces differences and finds a place for everyone.

“I think we’ve been doing this for a long time, but maybe negligence, KP has become more isolated.

“Often KP wanted to be a guy who was a bit separate from the band. It didn’t seem like a problem every day, but over time it became a problem. “

Pietersen was successfully released by England after the Ashes 2013-14 series (photo: Getty)

Strauss, who won 21 centuries in 100 test matches for England himself, added: “Would I do things completely different if I had time again? Probably not.

“The worst thing you can do for players like KP is a straitjacket and say,” You must follow x, y and z. You can’t go and play in an extravagant way, you have to jerk it like Jonathan Trott. “

“In fact, you would ask him to be someone he is not, so you had to loosen him up a little and let him be yourself.

“Sometimes, however, what worked at KP almost undermined what the team was trying to do.

“I felt that there were two completely separate programs that became a problem for me, the rest of the team and (then head trainer) Andy Flower.

“We were all tired, emotional and spent so much time in our pockets. Probably, if we had a little more room for clear thinking, it might not have come to this stage and we could have done it better.

“But I don’t look back and I don’t think” we were wrong calling KP about some of the things he did. ” I think we had to do it. “

