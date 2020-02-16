[Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions – Dwell match protection]

%MINIFYHTML89779acf4c05fad4bc25e9c06974e01311%

%MINIFYHTML89779acf4c05fad4bc25e9c06974e01312%

Dan Lawrence raised his score right up until 190 when the Lions of England piled up in the races on the 2nd day of their unofficial Check in opposition to a Cricket Australia XI in Hobart.

%MINIFYHTML89779acf4c05fad4bc25e9c06974e01313% %MINIFYHTML89779acf4c05fad4bc25e9c06974e01314%

SCOREKEEPER

%MINIFYHTML89779acf4c05fad4bc25e9c06974e01315%

%MINIFYHTML89779acf4c05fad4bc25e9c06974e01316%

The Essex hitter resumed his 103 overnight and, right after main a fifty percent-century publish with night watchman Dom Bess (15) for the fifth wicket, he put 118 with James Bracey (58) when the Lions declared 613-8.

Lawrence fell 10 runs under a double ton when he was fired by Jake Lehmann and Gloucestershire's wicketkeeper, Bracy, arrived out shortly thereafter when he grew to become the fourth and remaining victim of Brendan Doggett's innings.

Nevertheless, Captain Lewis Gregory (45 of 57) and his Somerset teammate Craig Overton (41st of 43) threw 78 for the eighth wicket in advance of Gregory declared his dismissal.

Gregory then experienced Caleb Jewell was caught by Bracey by a duck from the 3rd ball of the Cricket Australia reaction, ahead of Richard Gleeson knocked down Sam Whiteman (26).

Jason Sangha (69th) and Lehmann (37th) raised the hosts from 67-two to 146-2 by stumps, a deficit of 467 runs with 8 remaining wickets.

England experienced shut the first day on 367-4, with Lawrence primarily based on earlier centuries from Keaton Jennings (141) and Dom Sibley (103) at Bellerive Oval.