Cricket: Big Jeremy Coney of Kiwis explodes Black Caps coach Gary Stead after famous ODI victory over India

Absent coach Gary Stead had no respite from the Black Caps’ incredible ODI win over India in Hamilton.

Former captain Jeremy Coney made headlines around the world Wednesday after suggesting that Stead had better work at a hardware store if he needed more family time. And Coney accused Stead of desertion.

New Zealand Cricket defended Stead saying it had ordered the coach to take a break from the glamorous ODI series against India.

But radio commentator Coney doubled his criticism after the Black Caps managed to chase a huge 348 goal at Seddon Park.

“Well done to New Zealand,” said Coney after the four-window victory.

“I guess I should apologize to Gary Stead. Look, you’re in the right friend, you stay far, you stay far because it’s a winning team.”

After eight consecutive tests and losses to the T20 against Australia and India, Stead took “pre-planned leave”.

Many fans slammed the decision and Coney sent the issue to orbit with his staggering and humorous attack on the coach during an interview with Radio Sport Breakfast.

India’s Virat Kohli misses Colin de Grandhomme in the dramatic Black Caps chase in the first ODI in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

Coney pointed out that staff and players had family time in and around the disastrous series of three tests in Australia, that there were long interruptions and that New Zealand faced much weaker opposition more late this year.

CEO David White said NZC made the decision six months ago and Stead reluctantly agreed.

“The workload of players and support staff is a big problem in international cricket. We lost our last coach Mike Hesson due to workload problems,” said White.

“We want this role to be sustainable in the future and that’s why Gary has a week off.

“Of all the sports in New Zealand, cricket takes the most time. These guys have been away from home for a long time and we have to manage their workload.

“Gary has always been a reluctant coach to take a break. The man works very, very hard.”

