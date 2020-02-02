Cricket: Black Caps blow again, lose Twenty20 series 5-0 to India

If you thought that punctual overtaking couldn’t be worse than the Black Caps Super Over mess, boy, did India have a treat for you?

Coming out of hell, or more precisely, the right arm of Shivam Dube, saw the Black Caps compile an incredible 34 runs in a striking display that seemed to allow them to avoid the ignominy of a sweep of the series 5-0.

Of course, these are the Black Caps in a Twenty20 cricket game, it was never going to be that simple.

No, for the third consecutive game, the Black Caps found a way to achieve the remarkable and achieve the unexpected. After needing 51 points on 49 balls, the brave New Zealanders started again, collapsing to drop to seven points and take another well-deserved loss – ending their first 5-0 series loss since an ODI series in 2010 , also against India.

Navdeep Saini celebrates Ross Taylor’s wicket. Photo / Photosport

At least, there was no Super Over this time, the Black Caps being incredibly far from the 163-3 of India, despite having collected more than 20% of their required target alone.

This produced the second highest number of points in the international history of Twenty20, with the two drummers who have been involved in the whole drama recently, Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor, doing the damage with six vigorous hits.

Seifert started the auction with two sixes and a four, before only one challenged Taylor’s capable blade. Playing in his 100th international Twenty20, Taylor struck a ball-free midfielder for four, the resulting free kick at mid-wicket for six, and the last ball of the end, you guessed it, in the middle of the ticket office, for six others.

Requiring 100 runs of 66 balls in the Dube, six balls later, the requirement was only 66, and the run rate required increased from 9.1 to 6.6.

“They will surely win this,” came the call, before the realization hit – it’s not something you can say about this Black Caps team right now – in any situation.

Certainly, there could be few complaints regarding the recent Black Caps bowling efforts. Yes, Tim Southee will moan just moans after fleeing 52 of his four overs, but in a promising sign for the next ODI series, recent call-ups Hamish Bennett (1-21) and Scott Kuggeleijn (2-25) were the choice of cluster.

The pair caught up with India, which was looking for a much higher score on the 94-1 cruise after 11 overs. Bennett’s wicket from KL Rahul – taken at the forefront for 45 – was crucial, while India will nervously await news of Rohit Sharma, who withdrew injured at 61 with what appeared to be a calf complaint , which could weaken India’s first order for the next ODI and confrontation tests.

This brought Shreyas Iyer into the fold, which quickly slowed everything down, struggling to score the two Kiwi setters, making only 33 of 31 balls as India limped in at 163-3, a target that seemed so simple when the Blacks Caps needed 51 out of 49, with seven wickets on the left, and two drummers folded.

Yet, once again, Seifert and Taylor could not finish their promising shots, and they received no help from the drummers below them while the phenomenal Jasprit Bumrah (4-1-12-3) was taking over.

India Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the box office of Daryl Mitchell. Photo / Photosport

The 30 balls of Seifert 50 allowed the Black Caps to win, until they spliced ​​the ball in the middle of the wicket. Daryl Mitchell (two out of four), Mitchell Santner (six out of seven) and Kuggeleijn (duck on the first ball) were more troublesome than helpful, as the run rate increased from a run-to-ball to 12 needs.

Between the two, Taylor’s heats ended with a wild slash, caught, and considering that he was on 41 out of 24 balls after the end of Dube, his 53 out of 47 were a disappointing contribution.

Needing 21 points behind Shardul Thakur’s final, Ish Sodhi hit two sixes to keep hope of another absurd result – a third consecutive Super Over, anyone? – but Thakur did what the Black Caps did not do all the series, keeping his cool to make sure the series ends properly as it started, and in fact never went away – with a rowdy defeat in New Zealand.

