Cricket: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson ruled out the first two ODIs against India

The luck of the Black Caps is only getting worse.

Captain Kane Williamson was kicked out of the first two ODIs against India, continuing a horrific race for a team that risks building its longest losing streak ever.

Williamson had previously missed the last two Twenty20 against India after suffering a left shoulder injury on the field in the third Twenty20 in Hamilton, and the inflamed AC joint remains a problem.

Kane Williamson was excluded from the first two ODIs. Photo / Photosport

“Kane has had an x-ray that has rid him of any serious problems, but it is better for his recovery that he avoids worsening the joint in the coming days,” said physio of Black Caps Vijay Vallabh.

“He will continue his physical training sessions throughout the week and will start hitting again Friday with the prospect of being available for the third game next Tuesday.”

READ MORE:

• From the “best ever” to simmering wrecks – what happened to the Black Caps?

• Oops, they did it again: Black Caps blows it into another merger

• World Cup stars disappear as Black Caps reveal ODI team

• The creeping belief that could divide the locker room of the Black Caps

Williamson joins a notable list of Black Caps stars sidelined for the series that begins tomorrow, with the trio of couture Trent Boult (broken hand), Matt Henry (broken thumb) and Lockie Ferguson (calf strain) all injured , leaving the Black Caps without the heart of their ODI team that shone during the World Cup.

Neither of these guys will play for the Black Caps in the first two ODIs. Photo / Photosport

This will make their prospects of avoiding an unwanted story even more difficult, with the Black Caps losing eight straight games in all formats – barely two to match the longest losing streak established in 1994-1995.

Black Caps coach Gavin Larsen has confirmed that Auckland-shaped left-hander Mark Chapman, freshly signed for two consecutive centuries for New Zealand A in day and four-day games against India A, will join the Hamilton team today as Williamson. replacement.

Mark Chapman made his debut with Black Caps ODI in 2018. Photo / Photosport

Chapman, who played three ODIs for New Zealand against England in 2018, making one, eight and zero, will likely face Tom Blundell for a place in middle order.

“It’s disappointing for Kane, but with cricket so important still to come this summer, we need to take a first approach to safety,” said Larsen.

“It’s great to have Mark in the unit for a day. Mark is a versatile player who can cover several batting positions and his placement is a real result to have on the team.”

Tom Latham – himself recently returned from an injury – will be the team captain in the absence of Williamson.

.