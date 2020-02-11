Cricket: Black Caps completes superb sweep of India’s ODI series

A New Zealand cricket team will travel to Australia on a winning streak, with plenty of reason to be optimistic.

And this time, they could actually fight when they get there.

The Black Caps ODI team will be looking to accomplish what the test team did not do after completing a superb 3-0 series sweep against India, winning an impressive five wicket victory tonight at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

READ MORE:

• Dylan Cleaver: the latest obsession with NZ sport is not a great look

• Devastating beginnings: the new great perspective of the Black Caps

• Guessing hitter: incredible world record for Kiwi cricket star

• Admission of the Black Caps star regarding an injury

Set up by Martin Guptill (66 out of 46 balls) and Henry Nicholls (80 out of 103) and finished by the undefeated 28 balls 58 absurd by Colin de Grandhomme, the successful pursuit of the Black Caps of 297 completed a series which has strengthened – if not convincingly strengthened – their status as one of the main parts of ODI in the world.

New Zealand’s dominance may not come as a surprise, given its World Cup run, but after the disastrous test series against Australia and Twenty20’s regular collapse against India, a turnaround was desperately needed in what is now undoubtedly New Zealand’s preferred format.

Two tests against India await ahead of next month’s three-game Chappell-Hadlee series, but if Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Kane Williamson are all headed for injury-free series, then Australia – who just lose against India in their own ODI series – loom as a beatable proposition, and offer a chance to potentially save a summer.

The rediscovered form of Guptill and its emerging partnership with Nicholls are probably the main reason – and potential indicator – for the success of the Black Caps. After a World Cup in which the Black Caps opening games lasted nine games without a stand of more than 35, they have now produced 85, 93 and 106 partnerships against India – the first times in their history that New Zealand beginners have combined for 85 or more in three consecutive games.

Martin Guptill made an excellent contribution to the Black Caps. Photo / Getty

Tonight’s partnership came so quickly, as Guptill and Nicholls put 106 in 99 balls, to place the Black Caps well ahead of the rate requested in their pursuit of 296-7 in India.

It was a solid effort by New Zealand bowlers to limit visitors to less than 300, making a good start to reduce India to 62-3, then bowling well to the death to stop any late destruction after Shreyas Iyer (62 out of 63 balls), KL Rahul (112 off 113) and Manish Pandey (42 off 48) had rebuilt the heats.

For Iyer and Rahul, it was the continuation of a fantastic tour, and the middle order of India produced partnerships of 100 and 107 to threaten a late dam. However, Hamish Bennett took some convenient late wickets to finish with 4-64, while Kyle Jamieson (1-53) supported his first heroic ODI with a solid second performance.

Although it was a series for bowlers, they did the job and achieved a commendable performance as a second unit of strings, which designers, in particular, probably won’t see in Australia if the 323 ODI counters combined with 25.6 from Boult, Henry and Ferguson are in good shape.

The hitting lineup should remain, however, and that is not a bad thing. Guptill’s horror race for the World Cup has been completely reversed, making his 50 balls out of 29 and needing something special – a superb delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal – to dislodge his stump and stop his assault.

Nicholls was more cautious, but thanks to Guptill, he was able to do so as he continues to advocate for a long-term place at the top. And, although Williamson (22 out of 31) and Ross Taylor (12 out of 18) could not convert, Tom Latham (32 out of 34) and a belligerent de Grandhomme intervened in the clutch moments, with a 80 point quick partner to see New Zealand at home with 17 spare balls and seal the streak sweep.

Colin de Grandhomme was at its best devastating level for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

Admittedly, their success comes at the culmination of the ODI’s four-year cycle, given that India beat the Black Caps 4-1 in their ODI series last year, and this is the first sweeping India to New Zealand in a streak of three or more games, the result is still significant – and it bodes well for their chances in Australia.

Of course, history says it is unlikely that they will succeed across the ditch. The only ODI “series” that New Zealand won in Australia was their first, in 1983 – a unique Bushfire Appeal challenge match, which was cut to 35 overs due to the rain.

But, if there is one thing this team has shown over the past week, it is that drastic turnovers are by no means impossible.

.