Cricket: Black Caps lose yet another Super Over as India triumphs again in the Twenty20 series

Give Black Caps credit – at least they find innovative and entertaining ways to lose cricket matches.

In a match that started in January and ended in February, New Zealand ushered in the new month by being absurdly beaten in another Super Over, for the second consecutive game.

After the horror in Hamilton, this time it was the wreckage in Wellington, while the Black Caps lost four wickets in the final to be consigned to another Super Over, where, surprise surprise, they lost again, succumbing to their comes out at the right time. absurd hour of 12:10.

All they needed was three lousy races, from four lousy balls, but the Black Caps completely slaughtered the final stages once again, collapsing in a series of ski shots and outings. Mitchell Santner needed two points on the final ball, but couldn’t slap him deep for one, and once the Super Over started, the crowd from Wellington could just as easily have returned home.

Tim Seifert, Colin Munro and Ross Taylor made 13 of their six allocated balls – helped by two lost catches – but for the fifth time in his career, Tim Southee failed to get the ball, while KL Rahul landed 10 balls the first two before Virat Kohli did the rest, winning another 4-0 in a streak that continues to worsen for the Black Caps.

Not only was the final disastrous and the Super Over worse, but it should never have come this far. At one point, the Black Caps only needed 12 out of 14 balls, with seven wickets in hand, but they were unable to revise India’s poor 165-8.

Hamilton’s two culprits – Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor – defeat their previous good work by failing to see New Zealand at home, and with skipper Kane Williamson sidelined with a minor left shoulder injury , no one could play the hero.

In some ways, the ridiculous way of defeat – and frankly for the dark and fun neutrality – will overshadow all of the game’s realistic improvements, and there were a few.

While the third game destroyer Rohit Sharma was at rest, the Black Caps did a great job of limiting other dangerous hitters from India. Kohli collected 11 points, replacement opener Sanju Samson just eight and the fit KL Rahul was retired for a 39 of 26 balls, with Santner sensational on the field, claiming the three catches.

Mitchell Santner celebrates a take with his Black Caps teammates. Photo / Photosport

Santner also rebounded with the ball, claiming 1-26, although the star was his spin partner Ish Sodhi, who took 3-26 to expose India’s weak lower order. Their last two recognized drummers added 43 for the seventh wicket, but they had to do it with caution, as sailors Southee (1-28), Scott Kuggeleijn (1-39) and Hamish Bennett (2-41) all contributed . Ultimately, Manish Pandey’s 50 unbeaten streak over 36 balls helped India move to 165-8, and it was a total that seemed much more competitive after the slow start of the Black Caps.

Thanks to five overs, they fought at 23-1. Martin Guptill’s worst series heats saw him contribute just four of eight balls, while Colin Munro couldn’t find his timing, at one point sitting on eight of 15.

Indian bowlers had dominated Munro all series in his cramps for space, but suddenly lost their line. Shardul Thakur was struck for 14 of three balls, and Washington Sundar saw a full throw on the rope as he quickly found form.

Munro’s 50 threw out 38 balls as the Black Caps rebuilt their sleeves, requiring only 74 of nine overs with nine wickets in hand, but of course it was never going to be that easy.

Tom Bruce clings to the border when he falls on his teammate Daryl Mitchell. Photo / Photosport

A moment of madness from Munro saw him miss 64, after a relay throw from the depths, Kohli threw the stumps to knock out an involuntary Munro, who had relaxed thinking that the ball was headed for the other end . Then, when Tom Bruce was upset around his legs for a third ball duck, the Black Caps found themselves still needing 59 of 37 balls.

Seifert (57 of 39) and Taylor (24 of 18) slowly guided the Black Caps to a position where they needed seven in the finals, but, just like in Hamilton, none were able to finish the job. Taylor was caught in the depths of the first ball in Thakur’s finals, then after a Daryl Mitchell limit, Seifert was exhausted in a frantic bye, leaving Santner alongside Mitchell with three required three-ball shots.

The ensuing failure to secure the victory didn’t surprise anyone, and in a telltale sign of how dark things went for the Black Caps, the end result of Super Over was just as predictable.

