Cricket: Black Caps seal series win over India with impressive win at Eden Park

Their three best dressmakers were injured. The fourth should not have played, but did, fighting the disease. Their best – and only – spinner was excluded a few minutes before the first ball. And yet, the Black Caps bowlers spoke of a remarkable victory over India to seal an equally surprising winning streak.

In what has been a tour of improbable events, add another unexpected result to the stack, as the Black Caps defended 273-8 to win in 22 innings and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series three best.

Defending this total at Eden Park is impressive. To do it against a superb range of Indian batters, even more. And to do that given the situation they were in – and the mess they inherited from the Twenty20 series – well, it takes time.

Entering the series with the Black Caps having lost eight consecutive games in all formats, few would have chosen that to change against a solid Indian team; an exit from the ODI series prevails over the Antilles and Australia, and which had won the last three ODI series against New Zealand.

In addition, the composition of the Black Caps was far from complete – Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson were still excluded, Kane Williamson was injured, Scott Kuggeleijn was sick, Ish Sodhi had joined New Zealand A and Mitchell Santner was delayed scratching, excluded due to illness.

He left the Black Caps with a No. 3 playing his second ODI, a No. 8 which is usually a specialized drummer, a fast pitcher at the start, two sailors who had been broken in Hamilton and no specialized spinner.

So when they collapsed in batting first in 197-8, with eight overs remaining, it was no exaggeration to assume that the series was aimed at a decision maker. But when Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson added 76 for the ninth wicket, an arguable total had been reached and the improbable was about to happen.

Kyle Jamieson and Ross Taylor gave the Black Caps a defensible total. Photo / Photosport

Taylor’s unbeaten 73 was precious, but in all honesty, he needed to make up for his previous mistakes, after being involved in two outings that triggered the Black Caps collapse. The hosts looked superbly set at 157-2 by 29 overs, largely thanks to Martin Guptill who broke his ODI drought with an excellent run-a-ball 79. It seemed likely for a century, only for Taylor’s call him for a disastrous quick single attempt, then do the same to Jimmy Neesham five overs later.

Add the layoffs of Tom Latham (trapped sweep), Colin de Grandhomme (wildly slogging), Mark Chapman (caught and upset) and Tim Southee (see: de Grandhomme, Colin), and a terrible total looked on the cards.

Instead, Taylor stayed, ranking in the top 25 ODI top scorers while keeping the Black Caps alive, while Jamieson hit 25 and not 24 to make a start memorable in its international debut.

Martin Guptill was sold on the river. Photo / Photosport

But that has improved – with Jamieson playing a crucial role as the Black Caps bowlers produced their best performance of the summer.

Prithvi Shaw’s Jamieson wicket, in his first try, was part of a brilliant – and rather unexpected – effort by second-chain Black Caps fashion designers. After a 16-point leak on his first eight balls, Hamish Bennett rebounded to remove Mayank Agarwal, while Southee battled the disease to claim the biggest scalp of all – Bowling Virat Kohli for 15.

One might wonder if the sick Southee would play even tonight, but instead, he managed 10 overs in the first half of the Indian heats, getting a mass appreciation from his teammates as he left the park with 2- 41.

Tim Southee won the big box office for Virat Kohli. Photo / Photosport

With only five specialized bowlers available, the replacement skipper Latham did well to keep his best bowlers in charge when he felt that India was vulnerable, with Grandhomme kidnapping KL Rahul and Southee attracting Kedar Jadhav in a flayed, straight cover player .

Shreyas Iyer stood out as the man of danger, but a ball after raising a good 50, he unnecessarily hit Bennett, getting a thick edge to Latham. The game ended, but there was a twist – with the Black Caps there still is – as Ravindra Jadeja (55) and Navdeep Saini (45 career best) added 76 to the eighth wicket.

Jamieson eventually withdrew Saini, but suddenly only 24 of the 14 bullets were needed, and the memories came back. Neesham was up to the task, performing a run-out then taking the final wicket – Jadeja – and the unmanned Black Caps had won the match, won the series and regained many admirers.

