Cricket: fans get mad at Gary Stead's `` scheduled break '' in the middle of the Black Caps horror race

Black Caps coach Gary Stead’s pre-planned break schedule has been criticized by team watchers.

Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will replace the team’s head coach for his ODI series against India starting Wednesday.

Although previous coaches have taken similar breaks in office during their tenure, the choice to rest Stead immediately after the team has suffered eight consecutive losses is questionable.

Twitter users immediately responded to the decision with a series of critical comments, with one user predicting that this could be a sign that Stead’s work is under serious threat.

“I wonder if the Stead era is about to end. This is the first time I have heard of a” pre-planned break, “” Tony Stuart wrote on Twitter.

Tim Evans also joined the party by questioning the timing of the decision “Interesting call for a break, in what is the feature film of the summer.”

I wonder if the Stead era is about to end. This is the first mention I heard of a “pre-planned break”

– Tony Stuart (@ TonyStuart55) February 4, 2020

Pre-planned in the same way Was Southee being “rested” in Sydney pre-planned?

– Dean Nimbly (@Dean_Nimbly) February 4, 2020

Everything seems pre-planned apart from the level of performance and results.

– Aiden McLaughlin (@ Womble101) February 4, 2020

Jurgensen said the break had been planned for a while and, despite recent results, the team had not been tempted to change these plans and keep Stead in charge.

“I have been planning this series for a while – Gary is taking a well-deserved break for the week. This is going on throughout the summer, I have had breaks, other coaches have had breaks, to refresh and get ready for the other challenges to come, after this series. “

