Cricket: Ross Taylor reflects on small margins as Black Caps bounce back to knock out India in first ODI

“Sometimes the results go your way, sometimes not, but as long as you play cricket well and are in the game all the time – that’s what counts.”

India captain Virat Kohli narrowed it down by offering this quote after his team’s four-wicket loss to New Zealand at Seddon Park last night, and as he pondered his team’s performance, the Black Caps probably wouldn’t disagree with his opinion.

After three last breath defeats in the Twenty20 series where they were not only in the game, but in control until certain end-of-game disasters, the Black Caps finally saw the results work their way, and in doing so, a once again displayed how thin the margins are between glory and despair.

Ross Taylor was the hero of the Black Caps, with an unbeaten 109 of 84 balls as the Black Caps chased 348 to record their biggest chase in ODI history.

Ross Taylor celebrates his century. Photo / Photosport

It was a major turnaround in the Twenty20 series, where Taylor had helped guide the Black Caps to the brink of victory, but only to come out late three times. One of them saw him sent back on the last ball with the tied scores, and Taylor – who was also dropped on the 10 last night – thought about how luck can be such a factor in formats shorter.

“The one I have inside has sharp [on the stumps] with a race to get – today I think [Mohammed] Shami threw the same ball and I have the inside sharp up ‘thin leg or goalie – it’s small margins. It could have been totally two different results, but it’s cricket, and I guess that’s why we love the game, but those little things have probably made our way, when it was not the case in the Twenty20. “

This perspective is valuable and may offer a glimpse of how the Black Caps have managed to bounce back. While some observers outside the camp were irritated by their late game collapses, the Black Caps argued that their defeats – the two Super Overs losses, in particular – were largely the result of bad luck, and once the odds had turned, they would be able to cross the line.

While Taylor admitted the thought of another terrible last-ditch defeat crossed his mind – how could he not – when Colin de Grandhomme was exhausted, leaving the Black Caps needing 17 points from 24 balls with four wickets in hand, he never believed there would be a lasting effect of the bizarre scenes from the Twenty20 series.

“All we talked about was that there was new staff coming in, and there was no hangover for them. I’m sure that should give you some thought, you are a human, and towards the end we lost a few wickets, but at the same time – our last game [ODI] was the World Cup final, a lot of guys played in a lot of pressure situations. probably had a little more experience on that side than in the Twenty20 side, and I think that showed. “

Two of these players who were not on the side of Twenty20 also shone for the Black Caps. Henry Nicholls set the tone at the top of the order with 78 of 82 balls, before substitute skipper Tom Latham destroyed 69 of 48 balls as part of a 138-point stand from 80 balls.

Henry Nicholls played a key role for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

Taylor credited the two for putting him in a position to play the ultimately winning hand.

“I had a lot of help there – the way Henry Nicholls and [Martin Guptill] started, Tom Latham – it’s not easy going out at five, and if anything, what made this chase a little easier for us was right / left hand combinations, we knew there was a short limit and I thought we could access it and use it to our advantage. There were a lot of cameos and it was nice to finish it early and not take it there. “

Kohli was left with few complaints, acknowledging that the Black Caps were the best part.

“I think they hit remarkably well, we thought [347] was pretty good, especially with the start we had with the ball. We were patient enough to get some wickets and we also went out, but Ross is the most experienced drummer they have, and Tom’s innings is something that I think took the game away from us.

“These two intermediaries were simply unstoppable.”

