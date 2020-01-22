Cricket: The unique Black Clash T20 event is not easy to organize, says David Higgins

According to founder / director of Duco Events, David Higgins, it is difficult and expensive to organize an event such as the Black Clash 20/20, amid the grunts of certain sectors of the cricket and rugby fan base on the ticket prices in Napier last week.

“In the end, you will always have a few people who complain about TV shows, events or restaurants,” said Higgins, adding that the majority tended to enjoy the entertainment at McLean Park last Friday. “According to all of our anecdotal and formal comments, the vast majority of fans love the event.”

The same goes for players, businesses, and viewers for an event that raises funds for the well-being of players and the difficulties of the two codes, he says.

“It’s a win-win-win situation throughout the day … so there is really no downside and I apologize if there were a few people who might not have not get the stars’ signature, “said Higgins, believing it will always happen. due to time constraints in a “leading logistics business”.

The corporate community, having fun on the sidelines, is an example from Duco Events for those who enjoy the annual Black Clash 20/20 cricket match at McLean Park, Napier. Photo / Photosport

For someone who has been promoting events for 16 years, he says that the Black Clash T20 is one of the happy results across different audiences.

“You know, we are always revising the prices, so I’m not saying we won’t change the prices,” he said. “Let’s see if, with the higher price, most people will come or are we trying to lower the price to fill it, because it might not fill because it depends on the size of the watershed that is interested.”

With the ominous weather that day, he suspects they got the right price, although an economist may offer conflicting information.

Higgins says they sold about 7,000 tickets for the inaugural event at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, last year when they were juxtaposed at McLean Park flirting around the 6,800 mark this year.

According to him, this represents a better participation rate for Hawke’s Bay, whose population is relatively smaller than in the southern region.

“The people who want to go there go to some extent,” he says. “We were not aiming for a full sale because it is a niche event that innovatively merges rugby and cricket as two of our most important and popular sports, to some extent, at their way.”

Higgins says that the “unique” event tends to tap into the curiosity and fascination of the fan base eager to see how the rugby figures will go against those of cricket.

However, he says with the promotional offer to entice fans comes the need to cover costs and tickets that go beyond the principles of supply and demand.

These additional costs include ticketing, administration, security, staff, etc. which balances “the uniqueness of bringing these together at a difficult time of the year”.

Letter carrier to Mahela Jayawardene and Muttiah Muralitharan to travel from Sri Lanka and likes of Richie McCaw and Sir Graham Henry to make time close to the peak holiday period, things are starting to fall into perspective.

“I can tell you that for someone who has worked there for four years, it is very difficult to do.”

Duco Events says it’s not easy trying to lure big names into the mold of Richie McCaw (left) and Sir Graham Henry to participate in the annual Black Clash 20/20 fundraiser. Photo / Photosport

Higgins says his company took a financial risk to work on the concept for a year on the full administrative costs to get there.

“We manage to convince Television New Zealand to broadcast it for free,” he said, adding that it was something that TVNZ had not done in a very long time to woo what is promoted as “the largest television audience in cricket in 20 years “.

“It was not easy either because there were no other broadcasters making these kinds of offers, so TVNZ went out on a member and took a risk,” he said, adding that had attended these meetings.

He accepts that the clear-text agreement is contrary to the cause.

“We sort of create happiness and fun in fundraising, but at the same time we make it more difficult to sell our own tickets, which cover the costs, so we shot ourselves in the foot. a certain way. “

Considering these variables, says Higgins, it is very difficult to stage such events on an ad hoc basis.

“The events that occur during a season translate into economies of scale, but it’s a one-time event … and in a way, it’s good because it only happens one once a year it makes it special but it’s expensive to wear. “

He thanks the Napier City Council for coming to the party and confirms that Duco plans to return to the scene. The Black Clash will return to Hagley Oval next year.

