We will use your e mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Seefor particulars of your knowledge protection rights Invalid Email

Forensics officers are arriving at the scene right after a person was attacked and still left to die in Cricklewood.

The gentleman, considered to be in his 40s, died on Friday early morning (February 21) in Anson Highway just off Cricklewood Broadway.

Metropolitan Law enforcement claimed they have been termed to the scene by paramedics at six.45am. But by seven.30am the person had been pronounced dead at the scene.

While he is considered to have been attacked, law enforcement say they are holding an open up intellect to the motive.

Images from the scene demonstrate a forensics tent put up above the man’s physique, outside the offices of Eracleous & McKenna LLP solicitors.

The bus lane in Cricklewood Broadway has been shut near the scene as well as pavements for a number of metres all around the forensics tent.





(Impression: David Nathan)



Anson Street by itself has also been shut soon after the man’s dying.

Subsequent the attack, Metropolitan Law enforcement spokeswoman said: “Law enforcement had been named by London Ambulance Provider [LAS] at 6.45am on Friday, February 21, to reports of an injured man at Anson Road, NW2.

“Officers and LAS attended. At the scene a male, thought aged 40s, was observed in the street with a neck injury.

“Despite the initiatives of medics the male was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.30am.





There are lane closures in position on Cricklewood Broadway

(Graphic: David Nathan)



“The Met’s Professional Criminal offense division has been notified. At this early phase there have been no arrests and officers keep an open mind regarding motive.”

There are a number of police vans at the scene and forensics have also arrived to keep on the law enforcement investigation into the man’s death.

Any individual who witnessed this incident but has not but arrive ahead is asked to get hold of law enforcement on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1397/21FEB.

To remain 100% nameless simply call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For the most up-to-date on the incident, please comply with our stay blog site.