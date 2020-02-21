[cricklewood-dying-dwell:-updates-as-person-dies-from-neck-accidents-in-early-early-morning-attack]

A guy has been declared useless soon after suffering a serious neck personal injury in Cricklewood.



Paramedics called the Metropolitan Police to the scene of the man’s accidents in Anson Road, just off Cricklewood Broadway, at 6.45am this morning (Friday, February 21).

When they arrived at the scene, the person who is believed to be in his 40s, was observed with a really serious neck harm.

Regardless of the finest endeavours of paramedics, he was pronounced lifeless at the scene at 7.30am.

Law enforcement cordons are now in location as they look into the man’s loss of life.

Investigators from the Specialist Criminal offense Division have been notified and are “retaining an open head relating to motive”.

Fore the most current updates on the tragic incident, make sure you observe the reside weblog under.

