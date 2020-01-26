Crime in London: 48 hours of shocking violence sees a shooting and 6 stab wounds

There has been a wave of violence across London in the past 48 hours with a gunshot incident, four stab wounds and a fight that left a young man and others dead in hospital.

The year is just beginning, but it already looks as violent as last year, which has been one of the worst in London for years.

The emergency services were at their best as they rushed into town to witness these incidents.

Wood Green Shooting

Police were called to report two successive shootings on Wood Green High Road and Green Lanes just before 7 p.m. yesterday evening (January 26).

The gunshots at Wood Green resulted in a bullet in the leg and he was taken to hospital.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, “We are investigating gunfire on Wood Green High Rd and near GreenLanes at approximately 6:50 pm.

“No injuries from the latter, but a man in his twenties was rushed to High Rd hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg; an update on the condition is expected.”

Witnesses are invited to come forward.

A section 60 has been set up for the N22 and the eastern part of Haringey.

Fight in Northumberland Park

A man was rushed to hospital after a fight in north London near White Hart Lane.

Fortunately, his injuries would not be fatal.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “The police were called at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday January 25 for a fight in Northumberland Park, N17.

“A man – believed to be around 30 years old – was taken to hospital with a head injury. His condition is not fatal.

“Investigations are underway to establish the circumstances.

“There were no arrests.

“Anyone with information likely to facilitate the investigation is asked to call 101, ref 5461 / 25jan, or to remain anonymous to contact Crimestoppers.”

Stabbing in North Kensington

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Goldborne Road in west London.

The attack took place just before 3 p.m. on Goldborne Road.

The victim, who is in his twenties, was rushed to hospital but fortunately his injuries are not life threatening.

Following the incident, an article 60 was issued for North Kensington and additional police are patrolling the area.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A section 60 order is in effect in North Kensington and additional officers are patrolling following a stabbing at 2:55 p.m. at Golborne Road, W10 .

“A man in his twenties was taken to hospital. His condition is not fatal.

“No arrests.”

A teenager stabbed in Surbiton

A 19-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the back on Tolworth Broadway in Surbiton in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Fortunately, it was only a small injury and the victim has since left the hospital.

In a tweet, Kingston police wrote: “At around 2:20 am Saturday, a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Tolworth Broadway.

“He suffered a small wrist injury in the back and has since left the hospital.”

Tolworth Broadway was temporarily partially closed after the incident, with transport for London tweeting: “A240 Tolworth Broadway between Tolworth Roundabout and Oakleigh Way, lane one (out of two) closed in each direction due to a service incident ’emergency.

Greenwich stabbed victim took to hospital

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Greenwich High Road around 2 a.m. Saturday morning to find no sign of a victim.

Shortly after, a man in his thirties came to a hospital in south London with a knife injury.

Fortunately, his injuries are not life threatening.

Police believe the two incidents are linked.

There have been no arrests and the police continue to investigate.

Shepherd’s Bush stabbed

Section 60 was set up for part of Shepherds Bush and Hammersmith after a stab in West London.

Metropolitan police were called at around 7:40 p.m. this evening (Friday, January 24) to report a stabbed man at Becklow Road, W12.

Officers and crew from the London ambulance attended the scene.

The man, about 30 years old, was taken to hospital for treatment and at this point his condition is not expected to be fatal.

A man in his twenties left fighting for his life after being stabbed in Croydon



A young man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the Woodside area of ​​Croydon

At 12:09 p.m. on Friday, January 24, police were called to assist a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in Christie Drive.

It is understood that he was attacked by two men on a moped.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service rushed to help him, as did the London Air Ambulance, which dispatched a helicopter.

CID detectives from the southern Met area are investigating and requesting that witnesses and people with information about the brutal knife attack come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Met police at 101.

Christie Drive, where the stabbing took place, is next to Brickfields Meadow

Man killed at scene after being stabbed in Clapton

A murder investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Clapton, Hackney.

On Friday January 24, police were called to a residential address in Mount Pleasant Lane at 11:29 p.m. following reports of unrest.

Metropolitan police and London Ambulance Service officers attended the scene.

A man, without further details, was found stabbed inside the property.

Unfortunately and despite the best work of the paramedics, he died soon after.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene, suspected of murder, and is still being held in a police station in north London.

At this point, no one else is wanted in connection with this incident.

