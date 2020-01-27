Crime in London: the intersection of the London road where there were 3 shootings in 7 weeks

A London crossroads in Haringey was the scene of three shootings in just over 7 weeks, raising fears that the terrible violence may be part of a gang war.

At 6:50 p.m. on Saturday January 25, police were called to High Road in Wood Green to investigate the gunfire.

When they arrived, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot in the leg.

He was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment and the police later confirmed that his injuries were not fatal.

It would be reassuring for the inhabitants of the region if they could put this incident for once, a mistake in an otherwise violence-free neighborhood.

Unfortunately, this is not the case, and it would be wrong to pass this incident under the carpet as an abnormal event.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

In just over seven weeks, the junction around Turnpike Lane tube station (where High Road, Green Lanes, Westbury Avenue and Turnpike Lane met) saw three separate shootings.

Wednesday December 4, 2019

At 11:13 p.m., police were called to Green Lanes where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot.

The victim was reported to have been shot outside the Turnpike Lane tube station and then taken to a local chicken store.

So far, the police have made no arrests for the violence, but fortunately the teenager has recovered from his injury.

Thursday December 12, 2019

Just over a week later, at 8:33 p.m., police were called to report a shooting on High Road.

Firearms officers went to the scene and discovered a man with a gunshot wound.

It has been reported that he was shot in the same chicken store as the first victim was also transported, given the proximity of the incidents.

The injured man was deemed not to be in danger of death and recovered from his injuries.

Again, no arrests were made.

.