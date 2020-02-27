crime-rates-down-as-population-rises-in-hillsborough-county,-sheriff’s-office-reports

by: Kelsey Sunderland
Posted:
/ Updated:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County’s population is increasing. Meanwhile, crime rates are decreasing, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Between 2018 and 2019, Hillsborough County saw an increase in population from 964,883 to 985,681.
During that time, uniform crime report data shows that the county saw fewer homicides, robberies, burglaries, larcenies, vehicle thefts and aggravated assaults.
There was a total of 1,260 fewer crimes in Hillsborough County in 2019 from the previous year.
“I believe it is a testament to our commitment to not only protecting and serving our residents but also educating them on how to avoid becoming a crime victim and where to turn to for help,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We are working every day to prevent crime through community outreach and new community policing initiatives, but it all comes back to our employees and their dedicated efforts.”
