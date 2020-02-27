Crime rates down as population rises in Hillsborough County, sheriff’s office reports

By
Nellie McDonald
-
crime-rates-down-as-population-rises-in-hillsborough-county,-sheriff’s-office-reports

by: Kelsey Sunderland

Posted:
/ Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County’s population is increasing. Meanwhile, crime rates are decreasing, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Between 2018 and 2019, Hillsborough County saw an increase in population from 964,883 to 985,681.

During that time, uniform crime report data shows that the county saw fewer homicides, robberies, burglaries, larcenies, vehicle thefts and aggravated assaults.

Source: HCSO

There was a total of 1,260 fewer crimes in Hillsborough County in 2019 from the previous year.

“I believe it is a testament to our commitment to not only protecting and serving our residents but also educating them on how to avoid becoming a crime victim and where to turn to for help,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We are working every day to prevent crime through community outreach and new community policing initiatives, but it all comes back to our employees and their dedicated efforts.”

LATEST HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY NEWS:

Top Videos

Some Tampa streets reopen after CSX ‘rogue’ railroad repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled

Governor Ron DeSantis discusses Coronavirus preparations

Thumbnail for the video titled

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled

a special wish is granted at WrestleMania luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled

Heartdance

Thumbnail for the video titled

Human Trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled

Human trafficking victims, survivors help others still trapped

Thumbnail for the video titled

the Vipers head coach on the upcoming game against the DC Defenders

Thumbnail for the video titled

Florida Strawberry Festival brings longtime traditions, new treats to Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled

St. Pete PD, ATF press conference on wanted ‘dangerous’ fugitive

Thumbnail for the video titled

Feeding Minds: Bay area school opens food pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled

Bucs looking at quarterback options at 2020 Scouting Combine

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss