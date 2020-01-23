Crime scene in place following reports of “multiple gunshots” in Walthamstow

Police are investigating reports of several shots fired on a street in Walthamstow this evening (January 22).

Officers are on the scene on Lea Bridge Road to conduct a thorough forensic investigation.

Emergency services are called in the area near Costa Coffee shortly after 7:20 p.m.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Residents said they heard several shots and then a large police presence in the area.

Some eyewitnesses said that they were temporarily prevented from returning home during a forensic examination.

A police spokesperson said: “We are conducting a full forensic medical examination on Lea Bridge Road E10 after the discharge of a firearm at approximately 7.20pm.

“No injuries reported. No arrests yet, but do you have any information that could help us?”

A crime scene has been set up and an investigation is under way.

Police are now calling for witnesses.

Anyone with information following the incident was asked to call 101 using the reference 6631 / jan22 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

.