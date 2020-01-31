Crime scenes that have been imposed on the death of young children

Two houses and a vehicle were declared crime scenes when detectives investigated a toddler’s death in Queensland in 2018.

Police search two houses and a vehicle to investigate the death of a toddler in Queensland in 2018.

Connor Horan was just two years old when a babysitter took him to a hospital in Warwick, in the Southern Downs, where he was pronounced dead due to several head and inner injuries.

The little boy fell down a small flight of stairs, the police said.

Connor died on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at Warwick Base Hospital from multiple head and inner injuries. (Queensland Police)

The crime scenes come days after a call from the grieving family and toddler police to anyone who has information about Connor’s death to contact the police.

Connor’s grandmother Deborah Ballard says that her family missed the beautiful boy and the “happy dance” he did.

“We just need to know what happened to my grandson,” said a tearful Ballard woman on Tuesday.

“Please, anyone out there, please, please give us information.”

A grieving mother says not knowing how her two-year-old son died was a nightmare for his family. (Queensland Police)

Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard said Friday that the three crime scenes were linked to a person of interest who was not in custody.

The search by police and science officers is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Detectives have promised to find out exactly what happened before Connor was taken to the hospital.

“We are committed to ensuring that the child’s family receives the answers they deserve after such a tragic event,” said Det Insp Howard.

Connor had stayed with the 38-year-old babysitter in her East Street house for a few days before he died on Sunday, August 19, 2018.