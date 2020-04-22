Criminal history means no salary protection program loan

Some small business owners attacked payroll protection programs, saying the coronavirus was unduly banned from a federal loan initiative aimed at saving jobs because it hit the economy. Yet another group of entrepreneurs faces even greater barriers to using emergency lending programs. It is a small business owner with a past criminal record.

PPP, one of the first governmental aids that Congress passed in response to a pandemic, provides companies with low-interest loans they can afford, provided they keep workers on their salaries. However, the program excludes a company if the applicant holds more than 20% ownership of the company and the applicant:

In prison

During trial period

On parole

Indicted

Will be placed soon

Not guilty or challenged in the last 5 years or was convicted of a felony

The rules prohibited Quan Huin from applying for small business loans. A resident of Anaheim, California, was released on parole in 2015 after serving a prison sentence for murder. The year after his release, Huin launched a janitor service that now has seven employees. He was forced to fire them early this month when a state closure order confused his business, but he intended to rehire them with the help of a $ 15,000 salary loan.

He followed his footsteps with two questions about a loan application asking if the borrower had a criminal record. “When I clicked’Yes’, the form couldn’t go any further,” Huynh, 45, told CBS MoneyWatch. “We make us feel like second-class citizens.”

The US Small Business Administration, which operates the PPP, did not answer questions about criminal exclusion. When a reporter asked the White House about the rule this week, President Trump replied, “I want to look it up.”

Vincent Bragg, who founded the Los Angeles advertising agency Concreates, was also denied a PPP loan. Bragg’s company, which employs nine hundred full-time, hundreds of freelancers, called for a loan of $ 150,000. However, the application timed out when the staff member checked yes for a criminal record.

Bragg and his co-founder Janey Griffin said the program would not allow the applicant to explain the circumstances that led to the conviction. Griffin also noted that the loan program is funded by the taxpayer’s dollars paid by Concreats.

“For the SBA to say these people aren’t worthy of loans, it means they’re saying you aren’t worthy of relief from this disaster,” Griffin said. “Where is the human race in it?”

Frederick Hutson founded technology startup Pigeonly after spending four years in prison for marijuana charges. He got a payroll protection program loan for his 40-employee company, but “I barely made a cut,” he said.

Courtesy of Frederick Hatson

As Jay Jordan, California’s executive director for California’s safety and justice, is promoting criminal justice reform, said Jay Jordan: The federal government should not add another barrier while the federal government attempts to recover from the pandemic, Jordan said.

“This not only harms those convicted in the past and their families, but in the case of payroll protection programs, it can also harm small business employees,” he said. It was

Jordan said that keeping former prisoners away from employment would only harm the US economy. He points to the Center for Economic Policy Research, where he found that the United States lost $ 87 billion in GDP due to employment restrictions imposed on those who were convicted in the past.

Frederick Hatson, a small business owner with a criminal history in Nevada, applied for and was approved for a PPP loan. The SBA’s restrictions only apply to felony convictions for the last five years, and he was qualified because Hutson was released from prison in 2012 after spending time to sell marijuana. He later founded Pigeonly, a digital platform that allows imprisoned families and people to communicate.

“I made very few cuts, but I was disappointed with this,” said 36-year-old Hutson, a company employee of 40 who was granted a $ 219,000 loan. “The government starts in good faith, but the way they write these [the terms] does not want to acknowledge the many business owners that are actually there.”

Treasury and Senate are working to supplement payroll protection programs and increase hospital funding

All $ 349 billion of the Paycheck Protection Program was loaned less than a month after launch, potentially holding millions of small businesses. Parliament plans to spend an additional $ 310 billion, but legislators have not yet reached consensus on the other elements of the bill.

Mr Hutson said he knew of a former scammer who owns gas stations, barber shops, home renovation companies and construction companies that are now successful all over the United States.

